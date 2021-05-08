Metallica’s James Hetfield is “sceptical” about getting coronavirus vaccine

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has spoken of how he’s “sceptical” of getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking in a new interview, Hetfield was asked about the prospect of Metallica touring again soon, and how they would make potential live shows safe for fans.

“I have no clue,” he told The Fierce Life podcast. “It’s not up to me. It really is up to the safety of everyone — not just the fans, but the crew and us.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure what that means in the future as far as vaccines. I’m a little skeptical of getting the vaccine, but it seems to be rolling out and people are getting it and I’ve got lots of friends that have done it.”

Hetfield added: “I’m not totally sure about it. But I hope it doesn’t come to a point where you have to have that COVID stamp in your passport or something to go everywhere. But if it comes down to that, then I’ll make a decision then.

“We got vaccinated to go to Africa, so it’s not like I’ve never been vaccinated before. But as a kid, I never got vaccinations ’cause of our religion [Christian Science]. So that was the only time I got one — when we were going on safari in Africa.”

Last month, Hetfield appeared at the Little Kid Rock virtual benefit, where he stressed the importance of music education.

Advertisement

“Music has saved my life daily,” Hetfield told the virtual audience at the show. “It has been a passion of mine since the early, early times. Music has been an outlet for me, it has been a connection, it has been a best friend for me for my whole life.”