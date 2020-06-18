GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Metallica’s James Hetfield previews coffee table book of his classic car collection

'Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield' is out next month

By Jasper Bruce
James Hetfield of Metallica
James Hetfield of Metallica performs during their "WorldWired" tour at the Ericsson Globe Arena on May 7, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. CREDIT: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Redferns

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has shared a preview of his upcoming coffee table book showcasing his passion for restoring classic cars.

Hetfield paged through Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield in an unboxing video yesterday (June 17). The limited edition, leather-bound book is set for release on July 28.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

Hetfield’s book showcases 11 cars. Metal Injection reports that the cars featured include a 1937 Lincoln Zephyr and a 1936 Auburn Roadster. Others include a Delahaye-inspired 1934 Packard Aquarius, a 1936 Ford in bare metal and a purple 1956 Ford F-100 pickup truck.

The box set also includes a Reclaimed Rust car club plaque, a keychain and shop rag featuring Hetfield’s logo and selected lithographs of his cars.

Hetfield previously published a children’s book with Metallica in late 2019. The “rhyming, illustrated history of Metallica from A to Z” entitled The ABCs of Metallica came out in November.

In other Metallica news, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that Metallica have been working on a new album over Zoom. Ulrich said that the band had been participating in a “weekly Zoom connect” since the beginning of lockdown, but only recently began “exchanging some ideas” for a new album.

Advertisement

Ulrich also recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live over Zoom. Surprising a fan who is a nurse, he revealed that Metallica would release a new box set later in the year. ‘S&M2’ will feature recordings from the band’s 2019 performances with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.