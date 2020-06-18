Metallica frontman James Hetfield has shared a preview of his upcoming coffee table book showcasing his passion for restoring classic cars.

Hetfield paged through Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield in an unboxing video yesterday (June 17). The limited edition, leather-bound book is set for release on July 28.

Watch it below:

Hetfield’s book showcases 11 cars. Metal Injection reports that the cars featured include a 1937 Lincoln Zephyr and a 1936 Auburn Roadster. Others include a Delahaye-inspired 1934 Packard Aquarius, a 1936 Ford in bare metal and a purple 1956 Ford F-100 pickup truck.

The box set also includes a Reclaimed Rust car club plaque, a keychain and shop rag featuring Hetfield’s logo and selected lithographs of his cars.

Hetfield previously published a children’s book with Metallica in late 2019. The “rhyming, illustrated history of Metallica from A to Z” entitled The ABCs of Metallica came out in November.

In other Metallica news, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed that Metallica have been working on a new album over Zoom. Ulrich said that the band had been participating in a “weekly Zoom connect” since the beginning of lockdown, but only recently began “exchanging some ideas” for a new album.

Ulrich also recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live over Zoom. Surprising a fan who is a nurse, he revealed that Metallica would release a new box set later in the year. ‘S&M2’ will feature recordings from the band’s 2019 performances with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.