Metallica’s Kirk Hammett reflects on band’s 40th anniversary

Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has reflected on the bands 40th anniversary in a new interview.

Along with bassist Robert Trujillo, Hammett spoke to George Kontos about the band’s four decades and their plans for the future.

Via Blabbermouth, Hammett told Kontos: “Man, it’s crazy when I think about four decades. ‘Cause I swear to God, it seems like just yesterday that we were on a tour bus somewhere in the middle of America, just trying to keep up with everything…40 years passed so quickly. It’s amazing.

“What’s truly amazing now is the fact that I still feel like we haven’t really peaked, we’re still real hungry, we still wanna make music, we still care about music, we still care about each other. I don’t see any signs of us slowing down, man, ’cause we have stuff that we wanna do.”

Trujillo added: “You know, what’s insane about all this is that there’s no shortage of musical ideas and riffs and grooves and bass lines.

“A lot of times when bands have been around that long, there is a shortage — people run out of ideas — and we have the opposite problem; we’ve got too many ideas. So it’s a good problem to have.”

Meanwhile, the band also recently shared three new versions of their song ‘Wherever I May Roam’ to mark the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’. They followed recent covers from the likes of St. Vincent, Sam Fender, Biffy Clyro, Diet Cig, and Miley Cyrus.

Remastered for ultimate sound quality, the reissue will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3CD expanded edition, digital, and limited-edition deluxe boxset.

The boxset will contain the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), six DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card.

The special 30th anniversary edition of ‘The Black Album’, is set for release on September 10. You can pre-order it here.