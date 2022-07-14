Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ enters Billboard Hot 100 charts for the first time ever

Thanks to its inclusion in Stranger Things 4, Metallica‘s classic ‘Master Of Puppets’ has entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.

Originally released in 1986, ‘Master Of Puppets’ – the title track from Metallica’s third studio album – recently featured in the Stranger Things 4 finale. Titled ‘The Piggyback’, episode featured Eddie Munson (played in the show by Joseph Quinn) performing the song on the guitar.

After featuring on the popular sci-fi drama, the heavy metal anthem experienced a surge in popularity. It has now officially charted at Number 40 in the Billboard Hot 100, making its debut entry 36 years since it was released.

Earlier this week, ‘Master Of Puppets’ was slated to enter the UK Single Chart Top 40 for the first time. This week’s UK Top 100 will go live at 5:45pm BST tomorrow (July 15).

Metallica said last week that they were “blown away” by the use of ‘Master Of Puppets’ in Stranger Things. Sharing a post to Instagram on Tuesday July 5, the metal monoliths praised creators The Duffer Brothers. “We were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” they wrote. “It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!!”

Meanwhile, Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’, which was also featured in Stranger Things 4 in scenes featuring the character Max (Sadie Sink), is sitting comfortable at Number 4 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song reached Number One in the UK Singles Chart last month, 37 years after its debut.