Meteor Infant shares new single ‘Scarecrow’ on Joji Malani’s Broth Records

Meteor Infant, the nom de plume of singer-songwriter Liam Keenan, has shared his first single since signing with Broth Records.

‘Scarecrow’ is a meditative, slow-burning track that the Gomeroi songwriter says is inspired by his childhood growing up in the country.

“Memories of long family road trips in Summer, driving through dead quiet towns in the middle of the night,” Keenan says. “It’s a very energetic song, and in that way it’s also about the push and pull of city life and the contrasting call to return to country.”

‘Scarecrow’ arrives alongside a video which sees Keenan and band performing the song live. Watch that below:

‘Scarecrow’ is lifted from Keenan’s forthcoming EP, which will be released later this year via Broth Records, the label headed by ex-Gang of Youths guitarist Joji Malani.

Meteor Infant is the second act signed to Broth Records, following Sydney band Coconut Cream. Both acts will perform together at the first instalment of the label’s new gig series, Soup Kitchen, in Sydney next month.

“I met Liam through a mutual friend at the Art Gallery of NSW. I had just done an improvisational piece which was a part of the Together in Art series over lockdown, and the music curator said that I should meet this guy who worked there who had some recordings I should bug him about,” Malani explained in a press statement.

“We eventually met up and got some wicked laksa from one of Liam’s favourite spots and formed a great connection over music and food. When Liam sent me his music I knew this was someone who could help me form the identity of what I am trying to build and achieve with Broth Records. Both with Liam’s story and his music.”

Malani announced the launch of Broth Records back in April. Alongside the signing of Coconut Cream and Meteor Infant, the musician also confirmed his forthcoming solo project would be released through the label.

At the time, Malani said he wanted to showcase “the Australian art that I see and want to see more of” through the label. “Diverse in race and gender, yet strong in identity.”