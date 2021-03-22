Methyl Ethel and Pond announce joint Perth headliner shows

Two of Western Australia’s biggest acts, Methyl Ethel and Pond, have today announced two special shows, scheduled to kick off next month.

The gigs will see both acts co-headline over two nights at Perth’s Magnet House, taking place on April 30 and May 1. Supports are yet to be announced.

Methyl Ethel have also used this opportunity to tease new music on their gig announcement post, possibly hinting at a collaboration between the two acts.

“For those of you unable to attend said event/s, the video contains a taste of music forthcoming,” Methyl Ethel captioned the post. “The wait is over comrades!! Who ever said “April is the cruellest month”?”

Back in September, Methyl Ethel were forced to cancel their Australian tour, as a result of “the ongoing presence of COVID-19.” It had previously been postponed from April 2020 to October.

“Rather than reschedule again, the tour has been cancelled,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Methyl Ethel looks forward to touring again as soon as it’s safe to do so – but we don’t feel comfortable holding onto fans’ money with so much uncertainty around future dates. Hope to see you soon.”

We last heard from the ‘Ubu’ outfit back in June 2020 when they shared ‘Holy Days‘. The track featured on a compilation titled ‘Bloom And Simmer’, which was orchestrated by Melbourne-based indie label Remote Control Records.

Meanwhile, Pond announced earlier this month that they would be playing two shows for a ‘South West Tour’ of the Margaret River and Bunbury on April 9 and 11, respectively. Head here for more information.