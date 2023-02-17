Methyl Ethel announce deluxe edition of fourth studio album ‘Are You Haunted?’

Methyl Ethel have announced a deluxe edition of their 2022 album ‘Are You Haunted?’

The deluxe double LP is available to pre-order on vinyl, and comes in both green and transparent purple. It is also available to stream now. The deluxe version of ‘Are You Haunted?’ includes two previously unreleased songs – ‘Kick and Scream’ and ‘Oh Toreador’ – as well as the standalone single ‘Talk Louder’, which had not previously been released in physical format.

The deluxe edition of ‘Are You Haunted?’ also includes three remixes of the single ‘Neon Cheap’ courtesy of Skream, Tseba and Lauer, as well as two remixes of ‘Matters’ by Whitesquare and Savage Gary. The deluxe edition of ‘Are You Haunted?’ celebrates the album’s one-year anniversary, having been originally released on February 18, 2022.

‘Are You Haunted’ featured singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly on ‘Proof’, and placed 13th on NME’s 25 best Australian albums of 2022. “Songs spilled out that allowed [Methyl Ethel’s Jake Webb] to be both weirder, more pop-leaning and – why not? – the man behind an ‘80s new-wave banger with Golden Retriever energy (‘Matters’),” NME wrote.

Discussing the album in a 2022 interview with NME, Webb said ‘Are You Haunted?’ “was a step away from that ‘teen songwriting’ approach, where it really was just my feelings pouring out, because my songs are always a search for answers, rather than a Wikipedia entry. I’m asking the questions just as much as anybody else.”