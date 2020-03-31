Methyl Ethel reschedules national tour to October

Methyl Ethel have shifted their upcoming tour dates in April to October, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

See their full announcement below:

@MethylEthel [SOLO] AU Tour // POSTPONED >>New dates >>

Fri 16 Oct // Mary's Underground, SYD [SOLD OUT]

Sat 17 Oct // The Night Cat, MEL [SOLD OUT]

Wed 21 Oct // The Outpost Bar, BNE

Sat 31 Oct // The Rechabite [Goodwill Club], PER Tickets >> https://t.co/OO0x03rRkc pic.twitter.com/SnBJBTQpru — MethylEthel (@MethylEthel) March 30, 2020

Advertisement

All tickets previously purchased will be valid at the rescheduled dates. The Sydney and Melbourne shows remain sold out. The new gig dates follow an extensive US tour in support of Swedish indie-pop outfit Peter, Bjorn & John, which kicks off in September.

Methyl Ethel is the brainchild of Western Australia multi-instrumentalist/producer Jake Webb. While Webb normally performs live with a five-person band, he will be performing solo for his upcoming Australian dates.

His latest release under the Methyl Ethel moniker was the lead single ‘Majestic AF’, which premiered on triple j’s Good Nights in late February. The single is part of Methyl Ethel’s new five-track EP Hurts to Laugh, which is slated for release on April 10.

Hurts to Laugh was recorded at the same time as Methyl Ethel’s last LP, ‘Triage’, which was released in February 2019. Both albums feature cover art by Sydney-based artist Loribelle Spirovski.

Advertisement

The full band was slated to appear at Splendour In The Grass, which has now been postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methyl Ethel’s rescheduled Australian tour dates are:

Melbourne, The Night Cat (October 16)

Sydney, Mary’s Underground (17)

Brisbane, The Outpost (21)

Perth, Goodwill Club (31)