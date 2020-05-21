SOTA (State of the Art) Music Festival has announced it will re-launch this year’s event online as SOTAstream.

The West Australian festival, which usually runs as part of WA Day, was cancelled in mid-March after public gathering restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus were instituted.

The online iteration is set to feature performances from West Australian artists Methyl Ethel, San Cisco, Drapht, Abbe May, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Carla Geneve and the duo of Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse.

The announcement marks the first ever online SOTA event. SOTAstream will go down on June 1 for WA Day, from 2 to 8pm WA time.

It will be streamed on three avenues: Freo.Social’s Facebook page, RTRFM 92.1 and Perth Now.

The festival will only be Methyl Ethel’s second major livestream performance since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The project, led by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Webb, released the ‘Hurts to Laugh’ EP in April this year. A solo Australian tour was postponed to October of this year.

San Cisco released the first official single from a forthcoming fourth studio album today (May 21), entitled ‘On the Line’. The indie pop trio shared a four-track excerpt from the forthcoming record, ‘Flaws’, as an EP earlier this year.

Drapht released the singles ‘Work It Out’, ‘Summer They Say’ and ‘Omph’ last year. The rapper hasn’t released a full length album since 2018’s ‘Arabella Street’.

SOTA Music Festival will return to Burswood Park next year, on June 7, 2021.