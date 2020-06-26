Methyl Ethel share new single ‘Holy Days’

Methyl Ethel have shared a previously unreleased single, ‘Holy Days’, taken from the Remote Control Records compilation ‘Bloom and Simmer’, out today (June 26).

Listen to it below:

‘Bloom and Simmer’ also features new songs from Wolf and Cub, Carla Geneve, Jess Ribeiro, Jeremy Neale and more.

The release of the new song continues a prolific year for the band despite coronavirus lockdown, following the ‘Hurts To Laugh’ EP in April.

In a three-star review, NME called the release “wonky…[and] pop studded with glimmers of brilliance”. The band’s debut album ‘Oh Inhuman Spectacle’ recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

The band took to the online stage for only their second livestream performance for SOTA (State of the Art) Music Festival earlier this month.

Methyl Ethel postponed April Australian tour dates to October of this year, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. For the upcoming tour dates, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jake Webb will perform solo, leaving the rest of the five-piece band at home.

A solo Webb tour of the US supporting Peter, Bjorn and John was also postponed to September and October of this year. The status of the shows is in doubt, with Australia’s borders unlikely to open before July next year, according to QANTAS CEO Alan Joyce.