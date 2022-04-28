Metric announce new album ‘Formentera’, share ‘All Comes Crashing’

Metric have announced details of their eighth studio album ‘Formentera’ and shared lead single ‘All Comes Crashing’ as well as announcing a massive North American tour – get tickets here.

‘Formentera’ is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Art Of Doubt’ and is set for release July 8.

The announcement comes alongside the release of fiery new single ‘All Comes Crashing’. Check it out here:

Speaking about the “end of days banger” track, vocalist Emily Haines said: “Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships. ‘All Comes Crashing’” is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog.

“The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you,” she added.

In a four-star review of 2018’s ‘Art Of Doubt’, NME wrote: “Rather than chasing a demographic, Metric have spent their careers driven by impulse. “To be good, get better / I change by staying the same,” spits frontwoman Emily Haines on the fiery rock opener ‘Dark Saturday’, cutting to the chase of what seventh album ‘Art Of Doubt’ is all about. Here, Metric are picking up that impulsive thread that’s run through their best work, thereby capturing the essence of what makes their fans love them so dearly.”

Metric have also confirmed details of a 39-date “Doomscroller Tour” set to take place in North America this summer. Dear Rouge(*) and Bartees Strange(†) will support the band across Canada with Interpol(‡) also playing a handful of shows with the rock band.

Further dates in Europe and the UK are still being “finalised”. Get tickets here and check out the dates below.

AUGUST 2022

11- Royal Theatre,Victoria, BC*

12 – Royal Theatre, Victoria, BC*

13 – Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC*

15 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary, AB*

16 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary, AB*

17 – Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton, AB*

19 – Conexus Arts Centre, Regina, SK*

20 – TCU Place—Saskatoon, SK*

21 – Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MB*

25 – London Music Hall, London, ON†

26 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON‡

27 – National Arts Centre, Ottawa, ON†

29 – MTELUS, Montreal, QC†

30 – Théâtre Capitole, ​​Quebec City, QC†

SEPTEMBER

01 – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, Halifax, NS†

02 – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, Halifax, NS†

24 – The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

25 – Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN

26 – Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

28 – House of Blues Dallas, Dallas, TX

29 – House of Blues Houston, Houston, TX

30 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

OCTOBER

02 – The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

03 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

06 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

07 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

11 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

12 – Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA

14 – The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

15 – The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

17 – The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN

18 – Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

19 – The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI

21 – The National, Richmond, VA

22 – The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

23 – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

25 – House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA

26 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

27 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY