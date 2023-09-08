Metric share new single ‘Who Would You Be For Me’ and announce intimate UK and EU shows

Metric have shared their new single ‘Who Would You Be For Me’ and announced a handful of intimate UK and EU gigs.

‘Who Would You Be For Me’ is the third single Metric – comprised of frontwoman Emily Haines, guitarist James Shaw, bassist Joshua Winstead and drummer Joules Scott-Key – have released from their forthcoming album ‘Formentera II’. It follows ‘Nothing Is Perfect‘ and ‘Just This Once‘.

Speaking of the track in a press release, Haines said: “‘Who Would You Be For Me’ is a throwback lullaby set in NYC in 2002. All the action takes place in Tompkins Square Park, in a subway car, and at the café on St. Marks Place where I worked as a waitress when we were getting our start.”

She continued: “Automatic behaviors and patterns are often fairly easy to flag in others, but can be a riddle to spot in yourself. In life and in love, all the emphasis in your mind can default to being what someone else wants until it dawns on you to consider your own desire. I could be the girl for you, but who would you be for me?”

The band are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut LP ‘Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?’. In it’s honour, they have re-issued the album on vinyl with new color variants such as neon violet, hot pink and tangerine. Visit here to purchase a copy.

Metric will be playing a handful of intimate shows in celebration of the album’s 20th anniversary. They will be making stops in London, Paris and Berlin after playing at some of their favourite clubs in the US. Check out a full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.

Metric’s intimate show dates are:

October

10 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

12 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA

14 – The Concert Hall – Toronto, ONT

17- The Courtyard Theatre, London

19 – Etoile, Paris

21 – Privat Klub, Berlin

The band’s upcoming album ‘Formentera II’ is set for release on October 13 via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order the LP here. It follows their 2022 album ‘Formentera’.

In a four-star review of their 2022 LP, NME‘s Rhian Daly shared: “‘Formentera’ is an exercise in trying to let go until it hits the title track. ‘What Feels Like Eternity’ grows in strength, its chorus adopting a tunnel vision approach as Haines narrates over zipping guitars: “Head down / Don’t look up / I grind along.” When chiming guitar melodies burst through towards its end, it feels like a breakthrough; like the battle to get through to better days is almost won.”

She continued: “The orchestral intro of the title track only reinforces that, bringing some stillness and calm after the tense and anxious storm. “Why not just let go?” Haines asks later. “The stakes are not my own / On Formentera beach / Why not walk away?”