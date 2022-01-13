Listen to Metronomy’s optimistic new single ‘Things Will Be Fine’

Metronomy have shared their latest single ‘Things Will Be Fine’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Small World’, which is set for release on February 18 via Because Music.

The hopeful track has been accompanied by a Juliet Casella and Thibaut Caesar-directed video, which is described as “a paean to teenage nostalgia”.

Frontman Joe Mount said that the clip is a “sort of pseudo role-play therapy session in which we all re-visit our teenage selves”.

“Everyone ended up more scarred than they did before making it… apart from Michael [Lovett] and his fucking guinea pigs.”

‘Things Will Be Fine’ follows on from Metronomy’s recent single ‘It’s Good To Be Back’, which arrived along with news of the album back in October.

“I’ve been remembering what it was like as a kid when I’d be sitting in the backseat of my parents’ car and they’d be playing their music and I’d think ‘this is awful’, but there’d be one or two songs I would like,” Mount explained. “I thought it would be fun to make that kind of album, and this is the song [‘It’s Good To Be Back’] the kids might like. This is the ‘cool’ song.”

Metronomy will tour across the UK and Ireland in April and May – you can see their tour dates below and find tickets here.

April

22 – Barrowland – Glasgow

23 – O2 Academy – Leeds

24 – Boiler Shop – Newcastle

26 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin

27 – O2 Academy – Liverpool

28 – Academy – Manchester

30 – O2 Academy – Birmingham

May

1 – Tramshed – Cardiff

3 – The Foundry – Torquay

4 – O2 Academy – Bristol

5 – O2 Academy – Oxford

7 – Alexandra Palace – London