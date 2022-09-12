METZ and IDLES’ Joe Talbot team up on huge new single ‘Come On Down’

METZ have shared a new single called ‘Come On Down’, which sees them collaborate with IDLES frontman Joe Talbot – check out the new track below.

The song comes alongside the full release of METZ track ‘Heaven’s Gate’, which was previously only available as part of the soundtrack to Cyberpunk 2077.

“‘Come On Down’ was originally recorded during the ‘Atlas Vending’ sessions but never fully finished,” METZ frontman Alex Edkins said of the genesis of the collaboration in a statement. “During the pandemic I really gravitated towards the idea of collaboration as a way to fill the void left by the loss of live music.

“I reached out to friends from far and wide in order to get that feeling of community that gigs provide. Joe Talbot is a longtime friend who METZ has shared the stage with many, many times, and this song was a very natural and fun way to catch up with him and do something positive with our time off the road.”

Talbot added: “METZ have been a band we’ve looked up to since they came into our lives and made things better. I will never forget the first time I saw them or any of the other times. Allowing me to sing with them is a gift and I hope you like it. I love it and I love them. Long live METZ.”

Listen to ‘Come On Down’ below.

Last year, METZ had their gear and merch stolen from their van while on tour in California, and launched an online fundraising page to help.

On the page, the band wrote: “There aren’t words for the blow this has dealt the band; financially, logistically, mentally, and emotionally. This tour was meant to be a celebration for METZ; of them being together with all of you again, of doing what they love, and of sharing the joy and the energy that only comes from playing live. But it was also a means to make some much needed revenue after the financial setbacks of the past two years.”

The band’s most recent album, ‘Atlas Vending’, came out in 2020.

IDLES, meanwhile, shared the official video for their track ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ last month, which follows a pair of kids who come across a bizarre, ritualistic gathering in the desert. It was directed by Charlotte Gosch and the band’s guitarist Lee Kiernan, with the song lifted from their 2021 album ‘Crawler’.