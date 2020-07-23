METZ share new single ‘A Boat to Drown In’, announce new album

Toronto noise-rock trio METZ have shared a new single titled ‘A Boat to Drown In’, alongside a new album announcement.

‘A Boat to Drown In’ is lifted from METZ’ forthcoming fourth full-length, ‘Atlas Vending’, following 2017’s ‘Strange Peace’. The album was co-produced by the band and Ben Greenburg, and mixed and engineered by Seth Manchester at Machines with Magnets in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The new track premiered with an accompanying music video directed by Tony Wolski. Watch it below:

Per a press release, Wolski said “the song has a beautiful, crushing numbness to it that we wanted to mirror in the visual”.

“So we chose to romanticise our main character’s descent into her delusions of love and togetherness. At a time when everyone’s simultaneously coping with some sort of isolation, a story about loneliness – and the mania that comes with it – seems appropriate to tell.”

In regards to ‘Atlas Vending’, vocalist/guitarist Alex Edkins said their “goal is to remain in flux, to grow in a natural and gradual way.”

“Change is inevitable if you’re lucky,” Edkins said in a statement.

“We’ve always been wary to not overthink or intellectualize the music we love but also not satisfied until we’ve accomplished something that pushes us forward.”

The tracklist of ‘Atlas Vending’ is:

1. ‘Pulse’

2. ‘Blind Youth Industrial Park’

3. ‘The Mirror’

4. ‘No Ceiling’

5. ‘Hail Taxi’

6. ‘Draw Us In’

7. ‘Sugar Pill’

8. ‘Framed by the Comet’s Tail’

9. ‘Parasite’

10. ‘A Boat to Drown In’