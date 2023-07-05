MF DOOM’s cause of death revealed

MF DOOM’s cause of death has been revealed, nearly three years after he passed away.

The British-born rapper — whose real name is Daniel Dumile — died on October 31, 2020, aged 49. However, his cause of death had never been disclosed.

Now, his wife Jasmine Dumile has confirmed that her partner passed away from a condition known as angioedema — a rare and severe reaction he had to his blood pressure medication.

An inquiry into his death shed new details on the circumstances that led to his passing, and Jasmine explained that the musician suffered from a number of health conditions including high blood pressure and kidney disease.

As per the inquiry (reported via LeedsLive), MF DOOM was prescribed angiotensin-converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors to treat his high blood pressure, but after two doses he developed a severe reaction. This included swelling in his mouth and throat, and difficulty breathing.

He was hospitalised at St James’ Hospital in Leeds following the reaction and his condition later worsened, leading to him being placed on a respirator. Due to the ongoing pandemic at the time, Jasmine was not allowed to be with her husband in the hospital.

She has claimed that it was negligence by the staff at the Leeds hospital that led to MF DOOM’s eventual passing, and alleged that those working at St James’ Hospital at the time failed to check on her husband frequently. She also claims that the medical staff were two hours late when it came to administering medication for him. The inquiry is still ongoing.

In the time since his death, various figures from across the music industry have come together to keep the rapper’s legacy alive. This includes a posthumous feature on ‘Cheat Codes’ — an album made by Danger Mouse and Black Thought — and plans for a biography, called The Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast, written by veteran music journalist S. H. Fernando Jr.

Thom Yorke also shared a remix of MF DOOM‘s ‘Gazzillion Ear’ in tribute to the late musician, and a street block in Long Beach, New York was officially renamed in his memory.

The honour was granted to the rapper after extensive lobbying from Dr. Patrick C. Graham, a professor, public and social sector leader and former schoolmate of DOOM.

More recently, it was confirmed that an album called ‘Madvillainy 2’ — a sequel to Madlib and MF DOOM‘s 2004 ‘Madvillainy’ LP — is still in the works, over 20 years after the release of its predecessor.