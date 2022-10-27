MGMT announce new live album ‘11.11.11’

MGMT have announced details of their new live album, ‘11.11.11’.

The record will feature the band’s November 11, 2011 performance at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, and is described as “a once in a lifetime item for a once in a lifetime event”.

Set to be released digitally on November 11 (a physical edition will follow in 2023, with pre-order available here), ‘11.11.11’ will comprise 11 tracks and feature the music that MGMT specially created for the Guggenheim’s Maurizio Cattelan retrospective, All.

“We’re creating a musical experience that works for the building and for the construction and presentation of the Cattelan exhibit,” MGMT said at the time of the performance.

“It’s an art exhibit done in a completely original way, so it deserves music which is completely original.”

“The 24-track soundboard recording of the ‘11.11.11’ performance has been recently mixed by MGMT and Dave Fridmann,” a description about the live album adds.

“Showcasing the band in a loose, hypnotic, and psychedelic form… ‘11.11.11’ is sure to be a treat for all dedicated MGMT listeners.”

You can see the tracklist for MGMT’s ‘11.11.11’ below.

1. ‘Introduction’

2. ‘Invocation’

3. ‘Whistling Through The Graveyard’

4. ‘Forest Elf’

5. ‘Tell It To Me Like It Is’

6. ‘I Am Not Your Home’

7. ‘Unfriend’

8. ‘Who’s Counting’

9. ‘Interlude’

10. ‘Whistling Past The Graveyard’

11. ‘Under The Porch’

‘11.11.11’ will be MGMT’s first new release since 2020’s ‘As You Move Through The World’, though the band did team up with Cola Boyy earlier this year for the song ‘Kid Born In Space’.

Speaking back in August, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden said that the band were planning on releasing new music in 2022.

“There are irons in the fire and we have been busy,” he told fans on Reddit. “I had forgotten my login info, the MGMT drought ends this year.”