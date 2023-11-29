MGMT travel back to the ’90s in new video for ‘Bubblegum Dog’

MGMT have shared a ’90s-themed video for their new single ‘Bubblegum Dog’.

The track is the second single to be taken from the duo’s recently announced fifth album ‘Loss Of Life’, which will land on February 23, 2024 via Mom + Pop. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The video finds MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser paying tribute to numerous scenes from classic ‘90s alternative videos.

“We all saw the video for ‘Bubblegum Dog’ as an opportunity to combine the charming, DIY, surreal, cardboard craft aesthetic of shows like Yo Gabba Gabba and The Mighty Boosh with these ultra-serious grunge videos we grew up watching on MTV – all that heavy, brooding angst smashed up against absurd childlike fun,” said the video’s directors Julia Vickerman and Tom Scharpling.

“Ben and Andrew are legitimately funny guys, so we were excited they got to really go for it with their acting, paying homage to the eternally moody mid-90’s rock stars they looked up to when they were kids,” they continued “They were completely game for everything, playing around with different wigs/costumes/personas/facial hair and continually chiming in with new ideas along the way.

“That was a wonderful feeling, because it let us know they were having a good time. For the climax of the video, they let us shoot gallons of pink slime at their faces, which we appreciated. Ben got quite a bit in his mouth, which was unintentional … but he thought it was funny, so then we were allowed to think it was funny.”

Check out the video for ‘Bubblegum Dog’ below:

The upcoming ‘Loss Of Life’ will also feature a collaboration with Christine And The Queens called ‘Dancing In Babylon’. Other song titles include ‘People In The Streets’ and ‘I Wish I Was Joking’.

The new LP marks MGMT’s first project on independent label Mom + Pop, with the group having released their previous four albums via Columbia.

MGMT said: “All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom + Pop.

“Musically speaking, we are running at around 20 per cent adult contemporary and no more than this, please.”

Last month, the band released the album’s lead single, ‘Mother Nature’.