MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden remixes Club Intl’s ‘Never Be The Same’

MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden has remixed the new single from Club Intl, ‘Never Be The Same’.

Club Intl is the new project from Public Access TV’s John Eatherly and Chromatics’ Johnny Jewel.

‘Never Be The Same’ was released yesterday (February 19), following two singles in 2020 – ‘Crush’ and ‘Ash Is Gone’. As well as the original version of the song, a remix by VanWyngarden was also shared.

“It’s so interesting and exciting having an artist you respect reimagine your work in a way that you never could have possibly heard or thought of yourself,” Eatherly said of the MGMT frontman’s version.

“Other than great taste and a knack for making the sounds hit your ears just right, both Andrew and Johnny have in common that they march to the beat of their own drum. That’s the quality I look up to the most in musicians. It’s a dream to work with them together on a track.”

Listen to both VanWyngarden’s remix and the original version of ‘Never Be The Same’ above.

Club Intl will release their debut album ‘In The Attic’ on May 14 via Jewel’s label Italians Do It Better. The record was made between Eatherly’s basement studio in New York’s East Village and Jewel’s LA home studio.

Meanwhile, VanWyngarden shared a new track under the moniker Gentle Dom last month (January 18). He has released a number of standalone singles and mixes under the guise over the last five years, including a remix of Soccer Mommy’s ‘Circle The Drain’.