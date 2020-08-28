Mia Rodriguez releases new single ‘BEAUTIFUL & BITTERSWEET’

Sydney alt-pop artist Mia Rodriguez has released her new single ‘BEAUTIFUL & BITTERSWEET’ today (August 28).

It’s the second single from Rodriguez this year, and her third release overall, having only made her debut in 2019.

She premiered the catchy track on triple j’s ‘Breakfast’ this morning, before releasing it to all streaming platforms alongside an animated lyric video.

Speaking to the program’s hosts this morning about the song, 18-year-old Rodriguez explained that the title of the track was pretty self-explanatory.

“Sadly I’ve been through a lot of toxic relationships,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be romantic, it can be friendships and family. You’re torn between cutting them off or keeping them in your life because you hold on to the good moments but there’s also really bad moments.”

‘BEAUTIFUL & BITTERSWEET’ was produced by Dave Hammer, who is known for his work with Sydney duo Lime Cordiale.

“We’ve hung out a couple times… Sometimes Dave shows me some of the stuff they’re working on,” she said on the program.

She recently appeared on an instalment of YouTube Music Sessions with the aforementioned outfit, performing her song ‘Psycho’ which was released in April this year.

Rodriguez’s 2019 single ‘Emotion’ kickstarted her musical career after it was uploaded to triple j unearthed, scoring the pop singer a signing to Michael Chugg’s City Pop Records. She has also amassed a large TikTok following, with over 2million subscribers on the platform.