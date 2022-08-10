Mia Rodriguez is overwhelmed by love on new single ‘I LUV U’

Mia Rodriguez has shared her third single for the year, ‘I LUV U’.

“Loving people is hard, sometimes it can hurt – so much so, that it tears emotions in two different directions,” Rodriguez explained in a statement accompanying the track, which oscillates between acoustic guitar-driven verses and a heavily-distorted refrain.

“[The lyric] ‘I love you so much I want to punch you in the face‘ isn’t literal, but it symbolises the overwhelming feelings which you can be impacted by from love,” she added.

Advertisement

‘I LUV U’ arrives alongside a Josh Harris-directed music video, which sends Rodriguez back to high school and has the feel of a horror film. “It was fun to take this video into a darker place that symbolises the overwhelming feelings that can be triggered by love,” Rodriguez said of the video. Watch it below:

‘I LUV U’ is the latest in a string of singles Rodriguez has released since emerging with ‘Emotion’ on 2019. ‘Psycho’ and ‘BEAUTIFUL & BITTERSWEET’ followed in 2020, while last year saw her cover Rex Orange County‘s ‘Corduroy Dreams’ for the first Like a Version of 2021, and team up with Baby Tate on the track ‘Billion Dollar Bitch’.

This year, Rodriguez has released two singles in addition to ‘I LUV U’ – ‘Shut Up’ in March’, and ‘Superglue’ in May’. In December, she’ll perform as part of this year’s edition of Vanfest in Bathurst, sharing a stage with the likes of Hilltop Hoods, Tash Sultana and Tones and I.