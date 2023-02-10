Watch Mia Wray cover MUNA’s ‘Silk Chiffon’ for Like a Version

Mia Wray has covered MUNA‘s ‘Silk Chiffon’ while appearing on triple j’s Like a Version segment this morning (February 10).

Joined by her full backing band, Wray’s version doesn’t stray too drastically from the rousing energy of the Phoebe Bridgers-assisted original, but has a groove that carries Wray’s distinctive flair throughout.

“It’s nice to sing a love song about a woman. I feel like it’s cool, and they do it in such a playful way. They’re so cool. I just want to be friends with them,” Wray said of MUNA and her decision to cover the song in a post-performance interview.

“My friend told me about MUNA, and I have a bunch of other favourite MUNA tracks, but because I’m a massive Phoebe Bridgers fan, then Phoebe Bridgers and MUNA came together and I was like, ‘That’s pretty sick.'”

“I feel like because I love this song and the energy of it so much, I was able just to really be myself,” Wray said of her reinterpretation of MUNA’s original. “I just got to enjoy the song. Usually, when I do a cover, it’s super different, but there was just something about this where I was like, ‘I just want to have fun.'”

In addition to ‘Silk Chiffon’, Wray also performed ‘Stay Awake’, the title track from her debut EP, which is out today. Watch that below:

“This EP has been a long time coming for me and I’m so proud of it and everyone involved,” Wray said when announcing the ‘Stay Awake’ EP, which follows a string of standalone singles from the singer-songwriter.

“It’s been a big time of growth over the last couple of years and I feel quite overwhelmed to be able to finally share it with you. Thank you for believing in me.”

Meanwhile, MUNA are headed to Australia later this month to perform as part of Sydney WorldPride along with their own Sydney headline show, as well as dates supporting Lorde on the singer’s ‘Solar Power’ tour.