Mia Wray releases debut single, ‘Work For Me’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Mia Wray has released her debut single ‘Work For Me’ today (September 16), along with a music video.

‘Work For Me’ initially premiered on triple j’s 2020 with Richard Kingsmill over the weekend, before officially landing on streaming services.

The song was produced by Andrew Lowden and is largely acapella, with Wray’s voice holding its own before brass, percussion and keys are added to her vocals. The music video was directed by Cybele Malinowski and sees Wray running on a treadmill while clad in an ankle-length pink gown.

Speaking to Pilerats, 24-year-old Wray said that the song was inspired by the daily grind of her working life and a bullying co-worker.

“I used to work in hospitality and I came home from work one day just feeling so fed up with how I was being treated and a few other situations that were happening around me…I started singing in the shower and it just sort of came out,” she said.

“I had taken a break from music but I just knew that I had so much more to offer and I guess ‘Work For Me’ is it?”

She went on to describe the track’s theme as “empowerment”.

“I hope that this is the song that people listen to, to pump themselves up or help boost their confidence,” she told Pilerats.

“Any time I’m about to step into a situation where I’m a bit intimidated or a bit unsure or a bit self-conscious, I’ll just step into the person who wrote ‘Work For Me’ and then I’m like, ‘I got this’.”

Earlier this year, Wray appeared on episode two of Victoria Together’s The State Of Music, where she performed a cover of Helen Reddy’s ‘I Am Woman’. The episode also featured performances from Kate Miller-Heidke, Montaigne, Missy Higgins and Vera Blue, among others.