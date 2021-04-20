Mia Wray unveils headline east coast tour dates

Mia Wray will hit the road in May and June to celebrate the release of her single ‘Never Gonna Be The Same’.

The singer-songwriter’s first headline east coast tour kicks off in late May and will feature shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets to all three shows are on sale now.

Before she hits the road for her own tour, Wray will support both The Teskey Brothers and The Rubens at shows this month.

She’ll back The Teskey Brothers at the Forum tomorrow night (April 21) and will appear with the Rubens in Shepparton and Melbourne on April 29 and 30, respectively.

She’s also set to join The Rubens for shows in Hobart and Canberra this May and June.

Wray will appear at the Sidney Myer Music bowl’s Music From The Home Front concert on Saturday (April 24) alongside Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Vance Joy and more. The concert coincides with ANZAC Day this Sunday (April 25) and has been organised as a tribute to Australia’s military veterans.

Wray released ‘Never Gonna Be The Same’ in January. It was her first single of the year and second overall, following on from her debut track ‘Work For Me’, which dropped in September.

Mia Wray’s ‘Never Gonne Be The Same’ east coast tour dates are:

MAY

Wednesday 26 — Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

JUNE

Wednesday 2 — Sydney, The Lansdowne

Thursday 17 — Melbourne, Corner Hotel