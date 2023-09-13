Michael Cera responded to a ‘Scott Pilgrim’ cast email nine years late

Michael Cera responded to a cast email for Scott Pilgrim vs. The World nine years late, producer Bryan Lee O’Malley has revealed.

The original cast of the Edgar Wright‘s hit comedy are reuniting this year for a new anime series set to hit screens in November.

In advance of the show, the cast and production team behind the series spoke to EW about the legacy of the 2010 film and how they wanted to reconnect with the film’s principals when making the new series.

One thing they did to achieve this was revisit an old email chain between the cast and crew from around the time of the film.

“The cast have spoken about this email chain a lot but there’s one detail that I don’t think anyone has mentioned,” O’Malley explained. “We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years.

“Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, ‘Oh, that’s funny.’ Chris Evans responded like, ‘Michael, what the fuck are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?’ And then we all started chatting again.”

Last month, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series.

While the trailer doesn’t give much of the show’s plot away, it features scenes identical to Wright‘s live-action film. Cera starred in the titular role in that film, with supporting performances from Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. Mark Webber will return as Stephen Stills, alongside Alison Pill as Kim Pine, and Johnny Simmons as Young Neil.

The live-action film’s full cast are also returning to voice their respective characters in the series. The cast boasts the likes of Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Keiran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Jason Schwartzman, Satya Bhabha and more.

In July 2020, the film’s cast reunited over Zoom in a virtual reunion hosted by Wright to celebrate the film’s anniversary and to raise money for the non-profit Water for People.