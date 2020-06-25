Michael Gudinski launches Reclusive Records, signs Scott Darlow

Michael Gudinski, co-founder of music publishing juggernaut Mushroom Group, has announced the launch of a new boutique record label, Reclusive Records.

Reclusive Records’ flagship signing is singer-songwriter Scott Darlow. Earlier this month, Darlow released his single ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ through the new label. An anthemic look at race relations in Australia, the track features Birds Of Tokyo’s Ian Kenny on backing vocals.

Per a press release, Gudinski had been thinking about setting up a boutique label for some time.

Advertisement

“I am excited to launch Reclusive Records which I’ve been thinking about for quite a while but was holding off until I found the right artist for the right time,” he said.

“I have believed in Scott Darlow for many years and it feels incredibly fitting that the first release for Reclusive is Scott’s extremely poignant and timely song ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ which will lead into a very strong EP in the next couple of months.”

While the label is yet to announce any other artists, Gudinski said there will be “no musical boundaries” for future signings.

Speaking about his new track, Darlow said ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ is a song that “I’ve spent my whole life trying to write.”

“It is difficult to articulate the battle I’ve felt as an Indigenous person, when there is still so much love, passion and connection to Australian land,” he said.

Advertisement

“’You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ isn’t just a song written for the current Black Lives Matter movement – this is the journey that I have lived and breathed my entire life.”

The proceeds from sales of ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ will go to the Wirrpanda Foundation, which assists with education and employment in Indigenous communities.