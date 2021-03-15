Michael Gudinski special to air on Foxtel next week

Foxtel Arts will air a special interview with the late Michael Gudinski next week, on the eve of his state memorial service in Melbourne.

The exclusive, titled Michael Gudinski – My Story, was originally recorded as part of Foxtel’s MATESHIP series, exploring the bond between Australia and the US. Fronted by journalist and broadcaster Mike Munro, the interview sees Gudinski open up about his career and how he became a pioneer of Australia’s music industry.

Gudinski can be heard saying “I lived and breathed Australian music” in a trailer for the special, which you can watch below.

Speaking of his chat with the late music legend, Munro reflected on how Gudinski’s story had touched himself and the crew.

“Michael gave so much during the interview – factually and emotionally – that by the end of it there was this overpowering silence among the camera/sound/lighting crew who were obviously affected and moved by Michael’s life story,” he said.

Brian Walsh, Foxtel’s executive director of television, expressed a similar sentiment, calling Gudinski “a larger-than-life figure”.

“Foxtel is honored to have the opportunity to share this rare and intimate interview with one of the industry’s most illustrious pioneers. It is a fitting tribute.”

Michael Gudinski – My Story will air on Foxtel Arts on Tuesday March 23 at 7.30pm. A special encore screening will take place on Fox Showcase the following day at 8.30pm.

Gudinski unexpectedly passed away earlier this month, at the age of 68. His death was met with an outpouring of tributes from Australian musicians and industry personnel, as well as international figures whose lives he touched.

A state memorial service in Melbourne will take place on March 24 for the Mushroom Group founder. British pop star Ed Sheeran has reportedly flown into Australia for the event, to pay respects to his late “father figure and mentor”.