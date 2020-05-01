G Flip, Birds of Tokyo announced for new livestream series backed by Victorian Government

Mushroom Group have teamed up with the Victorian Government to launch a new weekly livestream, featuring interviews and performances from Australian artists.

The State of Music arrives as part of the state government’s new initiative, Victoria Together, a website which will highlight music, entertainment and art from the state. Funding for the project, including artist performance fees, is entirely derived from the Victorian government.

Episodes will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and the Victoria Together website. The first will air this Sunday (May 3) at 7:30pm AEST, with Birds of Tokyo, Diesel, G Flip, James Reyne and Mushroom Group owner Michael Gudinski set to appear. It will be hosted by Rosie Beaton.

The project follows Gudinski’s Music From The Home Front livestream on Anzac Day. In a press statement, the music entrepreneur said “Melbourne is one of the great music cities in the world and the leading music city in Australia”.

“While we are currently unable to experience music in Victoria’s celebrated live venues this great initiative will play a part in ensuring our musicians and those that work in the music industry have a future.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews praised Victorians for doing “the right thing by staying at home” and said the new initiative was “thanking them by bringing them the best of Victoria’s creative talents to their living rooms”.

“We’re proudly the cultural capital of Australia and we’ll do everything we can to support our creative industries through this pandemic, so they’re in the best position to support the many thousands of jobs that rely on this sector,” he said.