Michael Gudinski to be honoured at state funeral

The late music entrepreneur Michael Gudinski will be farewelled at a state funeral, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed.

Gudinski passed away suddenly on Monday night at age 68. Russell Crowe, Bruce Springsteen, Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue are among those to have paid tribute to the late Mushroom Group founder.

Daniel Andrews has confirmed that Gudinski’s widow and family have given approval for a state funeral to go ahead in Victoria.

“I went and saw Sue last night and offered her and the family a state funeral for an amazing Victorian,” Andrews told the press today (March 3).

“It will be a celebration of his life, and the details will be finalised in the coming days.

“It has to be COVID-safe of course – but I think we can come together in an iconic venue and will be able to celebrate his life and the mark he made and the legacy he leaves.”

The Victorian Premier said he counted Gudinski as a “good friend,” adding that he was a “great Victorian.”

“I don’t know many people that love Melbourne and Victoria more than Michael did,” he said.

“Melbourne and Victoria loved him as well, and we miss him terribly. It’s a very sad day.”

Gudinski had collaborated extensively with the Victorian Government since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, launching initiatives aimed at reinvigorating the Australian music scene. He helped to organise Victoria’s The State of Music series and the state’s Sounds Better Together concerts.

Alongside the ABC, Gudinski also helped orchestrate The Sound music television series, which premiered last year.

Per The Music Network, Gudinski had been preparing to announce a “major project with the Victorian Government to bolster the state’s music industry” prior to his passing.