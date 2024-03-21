NewsMusic News

Michael Jackson’s son Blanket files legal injunction against his grandmother to stop her spending

The 22-year-old doesn't want Katherine Jackson using money from Michael's estate to fund an appeal of a court ruling

By Tom Skinner
Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson
Bigi Jackson, aka Blanket. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty

Michael Jackson‘s youngest son Blanket has filed a legal injunction against his grandmother, Katherine.

As TMZ reports, the 22-year-old – real name Bigi Jackson – is attempting to prevent the late singer’s mother, 93, from using money from Michael’s estate to fight in an ongoing legal battle.

In documents filed this week, Blanket asked the court not to allow Katherine to use Michael’s estate money to fund an appeal of a previous ruling.

It is reported that Blanket and his grandmother were recently working together to stop the executors of Michael’s estate from going through with a large business transaction that they were both opposed to.

The documents do not disclose the specific details of the transaction. However, it could be related to the landmark deal the estate reportedly made with Sony recently to sell half of Michael’s music catalogue for $600million (£475million).

Blanket claimed that he and Katherine presented their arguments against the deal, but ultimately the court ruled against them – which seemingly brought the legal issue to a close.

It is said that Katherine has decided to appeal the ruling, though Blanket doesn’t want to be involved any further. He has taken issue with his father’s estate paying for her legal bills.

Blanket’s attorneys told the court that he didn’t think Katherine’s appeal would be successful, and said the expensive legal costs that came with it would devalue the estate further.

Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson in 1988. CREDIT: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

Additionally, Blanket has also asked the court to “use its best judgment” to grant Katherine “reasonable attorney’s fees” incurred from the pre-appeal.

Katherine had previously told the court that Michael never wanted his music catalogue to be sold.

Earlier this week, executors of Michael’s estate reportedly claimed that his mother receives a seven-figure allowance for the year.

Should the Sony deal go through, it is expected to be the biggest-ever valuation of an artist’s music assets.

It was reported in February 2023 that the Michael Jackson estate was nearing a huge deal to sell half of its ownership in his catalogue. Three independent sources claimed at the time that it would carry a price tag of $800-900million.

In other news, the Michael Jackson estate is currently in a legal battle with the Las Vegas tribute act ‘MJ Live’.

Meanwhile, a Michael Jackon biopic titled Michael is set for release next year. The forthcoming film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, and will star the singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role.

