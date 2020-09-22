Michael Kiwanuka delivers stirring rendition of ‘Solid Ground’ at London’s V&A

Michael Kiwanuka has delivered a stunning rendition of ‘Solid Ground’ at London’s V&A, ahead of the Mercury Prize this Thursday.

Kiwanuka, who is nominated for his self-titled third album, recorded the new rendition while accompanied by a string quartet – with his efforts filmed by director Raja Virdi last week.

As he performs in the hallowed annals of the London venue, Atlantan artist Makeidric Walker’s portrait of the singer is visible in the background.

Kiwanuka will find out whether he has emerged victorious in the Mercury Prize on Thursday evening (September 24), but faces stiff competition from the likes of Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Porridge Radio.

Reviewing 2019’s ‘KIWANUKA’, NME said that “Michael Kiwanuka’s bravura self-titled record sees him fiercely reclaim his identity”.

Our glowing five-star verdict went on: “This album becomes even more emotive when you think that Kiwanuka was on the verge of giving up five years ago. It’s the sound of an artist examining the politics of prejudice that have led him to self-doubt and out of it again.

“It’s also the sound of an artist coming into his own through brave and dizzying experimentation. “Be free,” he sings on ‘Light’. It finally sounds like he is.”