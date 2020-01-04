Michael Stipe marks 60th birthday with second solo single ‘Drive to the Ocean’

Michael Stipe has shared his second single ‘Drive To The Ocean’ – listen below.

The former R.E.M. frontman previously shared his debut solo angle ‘Your Capricious Soul’ in October. Both tracks have featured in the musician’s live sets recently.

‘Drive To The Ocean’ was shared on Stipe’s official website today, January 4, which is his 60th birthday, and is priced at 77 cents/58p (although fans will be given the option to pay more). Proceeds from sales over the first year will go to Pathway to Paris, a charity dedicated to bringing together artists, musicians and activists to fight climate change.

The organisation is working towards turning the Paris Agreement into reality and was founded by Rebecca Foon and Patti Smith’s daughter Jesse Paris Smith.

Alongside a download of the track, purchasers will receive “exclusive wallpapers, the (Stipe-directed) video, a lyric video, a high-resolution audio version of the song as well as Stipe’s original lyric document”.

In a statement, Stipe said: “I am so happy to collaborate with Pathway to Paris for this year 2020. The work that they are doing is vital and foundational — it is essential for a future that we can and will claim as our own.”

Proceeds from ‘Your Capricious Soul’ were donated to Extinction Rebellion, who Stipe described as having given him “the incentive to push the release and not wait”.