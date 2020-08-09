Michelle Obama has shared a new playlist on Instagram, inspired by the first season of her new podcast.

The selection features tracks from recent NME cover stars Arlo Parks and Little Simz, as well as Jhené Aiko, Tierra Whack, and longtime friend of the Obamas, Beyoncé.

The former FLOTUS captioned the Instagram post: “Excited to share with you a new @Spotify playlist inspired by the first season of my new podcast.

“It’s filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic. I hope you’ll give it a listen and follow some of these terrific musicians.”

Other tracks chosen by Obama include ‘Can’t Fight’ by Lianne La Havas, ‘Freedom’ by Sampa The Great, and ‘Hair Down’ by SiR and Kendrick Lamar.

See the full list below:

Both Michelle and her husband, former President of the United States Barack Obama, have impressed with their taste in music over the years. Back in January Michelle shared her workout playlist, which included tracks from Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Childish Gambino as well as Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa‘s 2018 hit ‘One Kiss’.

Michelle’s podcast follows last year’s news that the Obamas had signed a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

“We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” Barack commented. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas.

“We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.”