MICHELLE share melancholic new single, ‘Expiration Date’

New York indie collective and NME 100 2021 members MICHELLE have released a new single, ‘Expiration Date’.

‘Expiration Date’, released on Thursday (January 6), sees the collective continue their signature brand of melodic layered vocals and harmonies, bright keys and R&B percussion while singing about enjoying a relationship while it lasts.

Watch the romantic visualiser for ‘Expiration Date’, animated by Kohana Wilson, below.

‘Expiration Date’ marks the third single to be released from MICHELLE’s upcoming sophomore album, ‘AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS’. The album, due for release on January 28, features previously released singles ‘Syncopate’ and ‘Mess U Made’.

‘AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS’ will also feature fresh cuts like ‘Pose’, ‘Talking To Myself’ and ‘Layla In The Rocket’. The album’s complete tracklisting can be found below.

In an August 2020 interview with NME, MICHELLE shared that their mission as a collective is “to foster a really inclusive community that is free of hate and calls out injustices. We just want to share our ideals with our listeners and spread positivity.”

In January last year, the group released one single, ‘FYO’. The single then received two alternate versions throughout the year, one with Japanese band CHAI, and the other a stripped-down rework.

In 2021, MICHELLE also released a remix collection of previously released singles ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Unbound’. The two collections featured the original tracks, its official remixes, and alternate versions featuring guest performers.

The tracklist for ‘AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS’ is: