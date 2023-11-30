Mick Fleetwood leads tributes as The Corrs cover ‘Songbird’ to mark one year since Christine McVie’s death

Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to his late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie on the anniversary of her death, while The Corrs covered ‘Songbird’ in her memory.

The keyboardist and vocalist died last November, aged 79, after suffering an ischemic stroke. She had also been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”, meaning cancer cells had been detected in her body.

In a post on X/Twitter, Fleetwood wrote: “Dear Chris, a year ago today you flew away, and memories come flooding back ❤️ Too many to mention! I miss you .. Fleetwood Mac misses you… along with so many that loved your music 🎼❤️ Always love, Mick Fleetwood.”

Dear Chris, a year ago today you flew away, and memories come flooding back ❤️ Too many to mention! I miss you .. Fleetwood Mac misses you… along with so many that loved your music 🎼❤️ Always love, Mick Fleetwood pic.twitter.com/TKDaOTCb6N — Mick Fleetwood (@MickFleetwood) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Corrs shared a rendition of one of the “legendary” McVie’s best known contributions to Fleetwood Mac’s discography.

“Our version of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’ is released today to honour the legendary Christine McVie,” they said on X/Twitter alongside a visualiser to accompany the cover.

Check it out below:

Our version of Fleetwood Mac's 'Songbird' is released today to honour the legendary Christine McVie ❤️ Listen now: https://t.co/XLl1bkqSF5 pic.twitter.com/6SxVQ6HVjj — The Corrs Official (@CorrsOfficial) November 30, 2023

Stevie Nicks has previously said that “there’s no reason” Fleetwood Mac would ever reunite without McVie because “you can’t replace her”.

Advertisement

“Without her, what is it? You know what I mean?” she told Vulture. “She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac.

Her words echoed the sentiment of Fleetwood himself when asked about the prospect earlier this year.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood told the LA Times on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

Explaining that he still plans to perform, but “not as Fleetwood Mac”, he continued: “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

At the time of her death, Fleetwood Mac described the singer as “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure” in a statement at the time, adding that she will be “so very missed”.