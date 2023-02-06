Mick Fleetwood on the future of Fleetwood Mac after Christine McVie’s death

Mick Fleetwood has spoken about the future of Fleetwood Mac after Christine McVie’s death last year.

The beloved singer-songwriter and keyboardist died on November 30, 2022, aged 79, after a “short illness”.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” her family shared in a statement at the time.

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Fleetwood Mac described the singer in their own statement at the time as “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure”, adding that she will be “so very missed”.

As the future of Fleetwood Mac remains uncertain, drummer Mick Fleetwood has spoken about whether the band will continue performing live.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood told the LA Times on the red carpet at yesterday’s (February 5) Grammy Awards.

Explaining that he still plans to perform, but “not as Fleetwood Mac”, he continued: “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Fleetwood added that surviving members of the band, both past and present – Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn and former member Lindsey Buckingham – are busy with other performing commitments.

He continued: “They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with.”

“Anyone out there?” he quipped, leaning into the camera with a laugh.

Elsewhere, earlier this month Fleetwood shared a eulogy from McVie’s memorial service.

“Again, it was our Christine who gifted so much to millions around the world,” Fleetwood said in his eulogy, shared to Instagram. “She is being remembered Everywhere. Just as her song says, ‘I want to be with you everywhere,‘ and she is.”