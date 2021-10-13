Mogwai lead tributes to live agent Mick Griffiths who has died

Live agent Mick Griffiths, who worked with Mogwai, The Go! Team and more, has died.

Griffiths was an agent at Asgard for 30 years before forming his own booking agency, Art & Industry, back in 2010.

The latter company released an official statement on Monday (October 11) to confirm that Griffiths “had passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer”.

“Mick was passionate about music and started his journey in the music industry as Social Secretary of Loughborough University where he studied Mechanical Engineering in the 1970s,” the message continued.

“He was very proud of the bands and solo artists on the Art & Industry roster, and their diverse range of musical genres mirrored his own eclectic tastes.”

The statement added: “Mick also had many interests outside of his work. He was an accomplished artist who painted under the pseudonym Schneider and his paintings were publicly exhibited twice in recent years. He also loved his football and was a lifelong fan of Queens Park Rangers. And of course, his love of music, which started at a very young age, never dimmed and it gave him enormous pleasure throughout his life.”

Art & Industry said they were “deeply saddened” by Griffiths’ death, writing that he would “always be remembered and missed by his friends and all who knew and worked with him”.

Following the news, tributes from the likes of Mogwai, The Go! Team and Ocean Colour Scene have been shared online. “We are devastated to hear that our friend and booking agent of over 25 years Mick Griffiths has died,” Mogwai wrote.

“Mick believed in us when not many others did. We’ll be eternally grateful for everything he did for us over the years. We wouldn’t be the band we are today without Mick. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Ocean Colour Scene said: “We are very sad to hear the news that our friend and Tour agent Mick Griffiths has passed away. Mick has helped plan the tours for over 25 years since the days of our album Moseley Shoals. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

The Go! Team, meanwhile, told fans they were “gutted” over the news of Griffiths’ passing. “Mick was with us from the very beginning and such a genuine lover of music. RIP Mick,” they added.

The group’s label, Memphis Industries, also paid their respects. “Devastated to hear that our friend Mick Griffiths, agent to [The Go! Team] amongst many others, has passed away. A genuine inspiration to us for his independent spirit and passion for music and so much more besides. He’s going to be sadly missed.”

Art & Industry’s current roster includes The Go! Team, Ocean Colour Scene, Julian Cope and The Jesus And Mary Chain. Mick Griffiths ran the agency alongside Dave Jennings, who previously worked at Helter Skelter.

“We represent a small but perfectly formed roster of internationally acclaimed artists, guiding them through all levels of touring around the World,” Art & Industry’s official website states.

“We only work with artists that we love and we believe that great artists develop and grow over many years. Mick has worked with many of his artists for over 20 years.”