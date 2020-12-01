Mick Harvey announces one-off Melbourne shows

Mick Harvey, co-founder and former member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, has announced one-off Melbourne shows for January next year.

Harvey is set to play an early and late show for one night only at the Memo Music Hall on January 16. The singer-songwriter will be supported by the Letter String Quartet, a contemporary classical group.

Joining Harvey’s band will be P Shilo, a collaborator of the late Rowland S. Howard, Hugo Cran and Glenn Lewis.

Tickets are now on sale via Memo Music Hall’s website for both shows, with the night also set to be livestreamed.

Harvey has committed to more idiosyncratic solo projects over the last few years – his last release was this year’s soundtrack to Waves of Anzac, a documentary about Australian actor Sam Neill’s personal family history interwoven with the history of the First World War and the ANZACs.

He tacked on a four-track composition entitled ‘The Journey’, recorded with the Letter String Quartet in support of #KidsOffNauru.

Harvey left the Bad Seeds in 2009, after founding and playing with the band since 1983. At the time he said the departure was due to “a variety of personal and professional reasons”.

He elaborated in press interviews in the succeeding years, saying that he “felt that I couldn’t really say what I felt anymore with what was going on about the way certain things were being done because I’d said what I thought about them but was ignored”.

“It’s also about the way some the material was being approached. I thought some of the stuff was being dumbed down but that’s just my opinion. But it wasn’t a good situation,” he told Spinner.