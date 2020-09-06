Mick Jagger and Jimmy Page disagree on where Rolling Stones’ ‘Scarlet’ was recorded

The Rolling Stones have been busy as of late sharing a number of remixes of their new single ‘Scarlet’ – but there seems to be some confusion as to where the original was recorded.

The previously unreleased track, which features on the band’s new expanded edition of their 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album, arrived last month. It was recorded with Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page.

In addition to the original version, which has been released with a video that stars Normal People star Paul Mescal, two remixes have been shared by The Killers and The War On Drugs.

Now, Mick Jagger and Page can’t seem to agree on where the original was recorded. The Stones frontman swears it was laid down at Olympic Studios in London, while the Led Zeppelin guitarist insists it was done at Ronnie Wood’s basement, though he hadn’t yet joined the Rolling Stones’ lineup at that point.

“I spoke to [Jimmy Page] the other day,” Jagger told Rolling Stone. “I said, ‘I’m sure we did that at Olympic.’ He said, ‘No, no I remember it really well. We did it in Ronnie Wood’s basement.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s weird, why isn’t Ronnie on it, then?’ Ronnie’s not a shy guitarist or bass player or anything. He said, ‘No, we definitely did it in Ronnie Wood’s basement.’ He remembered it really well. So that’s me, Keith, and Jimmy….”

Keith Richards gave his recollection of the song’s recording process in a recent statement.

“My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session,” he said. “They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track; it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a lineup like that, you know, we better use it.‘”

The expanded edition of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Goats Head Soup’ features 10 previously unreleased tracks and a full concert from 1973, the year of the album’s release.

The new reissue follows the band releasing ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ back in April, their first new song in eight years. The track was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Rolling Stones also recently warned Donald Trump to stop using their music at his rallies and events, threatening a lawsuit against him.