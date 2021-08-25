Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pay tribute to late Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones‘ founding members – lead vocalist Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards – have both shared tributes to their late bandmate, drummer Charlie Watts.

Jagger shared a photo of Watts behind the drum kit, smiling as he plays, on his social media. Richards, meanwhile, shared a photo of Watts’ kit – presumably from rehearsals for their 2021 tour – with a ‘Closed, Please Call Again’ sign hanging from a stand.

View both photos below:

Advertisement

An official statement from Watts’ spokesperson, distributed by the band, described him as “a cherished husband, father and grandfather”, as well as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation”.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time,” it concluded.

Watts had most recently announced that he would be sitting out the Stones’ 2021 tour dates, with longtime Richards collaborator Steve Jordan filling in for him. Watts’ absence from the tour was due to an undisclosed illness.

Advertisement

Although not a founding member of The Rolling Stones, Watts joined the band in its early years circa 1963. He, along with Jagger and Richards, played on every Rolling Stones studio album to date – the most recent of which was 2016’s ‘Blue and Lonesome’.

Watts was also an accomplished jazz drummer, releasing four albums as bandleader of the Charlie Watts Quintet in the ’90s.

Others who have paid tribute to Watts in the wake of his passing include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Ray Davies, Elton John, The Who and Brian Wilson.