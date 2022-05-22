Mick Jagger opens up about losing Charlie Watts: “I do think about him”

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has opened up about losing Charlie Watts in a new interview.

The longtime Rolling Stones drummer died at the age of 80 last August prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about Watts, Jagger said: “I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show. But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too.

“I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend.

“In the show, when we come to the front and bow at the end, there’s no Charlie. He’d always be the last one down. I’d go: ‘Come on, what have you got to do?’ He’d be fiddling with his sticks because he always had to have them in a row before he’d get off the seat.”

Last week, The Rolling Stones confirmed that Echo And The Bunnymen will support them during their gig at Anfield in Liverpool next month.

The show will form part of the Stones’ ‘SIXTY’ UK and European anniversary tour, which kicks off in Madrid on June 1 and visits cities including London, Amsterdam and Paris.

The Stones announced on May 17 that Echo And The Bunnymen, who hail from Liverpool, will support them at Anfield on June 9. The show will be the Stones’ first in Liverpool for more than 50 years.

You can find any remaining tickets for The Rolling Stones’ UK and European tour here, and see their upcoming live dates below.

June

1 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

5 – Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

9 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

13 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland

21 – San Siro Stadium, Mulan, Italy

25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

July

3 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23 – Hippodrome Parislongchamp, Paris, France

27 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

The band also recently announced the upcoming release of a box set featuring all their single releases from 1963-1966.

ABKCO Records will release ‘The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966’ on June 10 in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary this year. You can pre-order the collection here