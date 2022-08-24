Mick Jagger pays fresh tribute to Charlie Watts on first anniversary of his death

Mick Jagger has paid fresh tribute to his late bandmate Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of his death.

Watts died at the age of 80 on August 24, 2021, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. The Rolling Stones have since returned to the stage, with Steve Jordan stepping in as the band’s new touring drummer.

The surviving members of the legendary group have opened up about the loss of Watts on numerous occasions onstage and during interviews. Back in May, Jagger said: “I miss him as a player and as a friend.”

Today (August 24), the frontman shared a montage of images of Watts from over the years. Soundtracked by the Stones’ ‘Till The Next Goodbye’ (1974), the moving clip also includes a voiceover from Jagger.

“I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour,” he began. “And we also were, outside of the band… we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports: we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music.”

“But of course I really miss Charlie so much.”

In the caption, Jagger wrote: “Thinking of Charlie today [blue love heart emoji.]” You can see the post below.

Thinking of Charlie today 💙 pic.twitter.com/zkP5CwZthe — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2022

The Rolling Stones recently wrapped up their 60th anniversary UK and European headline tour, which included two concerts at BST Hyde Park in London.

In a five-star review of the ‘SIXTY’ stop-off in Madrid, NME said the show was “undoubtedly a special one”, writing that “at the rate and intensity they’re going at, there’s little stopping [the Stones] from making a crack at their own Platinum Jubilee in the years to come”.

Meanwhile, guitarist Keith Richards has shared that he”hopes” that The Rolling Stones will have some new material recorded by the end of this year.

Richards told The Daily Star in March that he’d been “playing a lot of bass” on the upcoming Stones music.