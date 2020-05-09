Mick Thomas and The Roving Commission shares ‘Mint Condition’

Mick Thomas and his band The Roving Commission has shared a new single entitled ‘Mint Condition’, taken from a new online drama series of the same name about Melbourne record stores.

Accordingly, the new single is about “record collectors in love”. Listen to it below:

<a href="http://mickthomas.bandcamp.com/album/mint-condition">Mint Condition by Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission</a>

Advertisement

Thomas first played ‘Mint Condition’ on the third edition of the live-streamed music and comedy series Delivered, Live.

‘Mint Condition’ arrives with the B-Side ‘Lakes of Ponchartrain’, recorded in Memphis in the same sessions as last year’s album ‘Coldwater DFU’. The single cover’s pink and green type riffs on successive tributes to Elvis Presley’s debut album, done most famously by The Clash on ‘London Calling’.

The single is also available as a limited edition 7″ 45rpm vinyl from Bandcamp.

Thomas sits alongside 13 other Melbourne artists on the Mint Condition soundtrack. Among them are Jade Imagine, #1 Dads, Nat Vazer, Cool Explosions and Charles Jenkins.

“We want the audience to really love the diversity of these great songs and get a good feel for… the music community that we have in Melbourne,” said co-producer and music supervisor Lyndelle Wilkinson in a press release.

Advertisement

“Even though we are all currently in lockdown, we want to bring that passion for local music to the audience while we are currently unable to go out and be a part of it.”