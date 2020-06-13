Mick Thomas releases album recorded entirely in lockdown, ‘See You On the Other Side’,

Mick Thomas and his band The Roving Commision have released an album recorded entirely during coronavirus lockdown, ‘See You On the Other Side’.

Thomas has dubbed the seven-track album “a postcard from April 2020”, marking it as a time capsule of the tumultuous period. It features the previously released singles ‘Mint Condition’, and the title track. Stream and purchase it via Bandcamp below:

<a href="http://mickthomas.bandcamp.com/album/see-you-on-the-other-side-a-postcard-from-april-2020">See You On the Other Side a postcard from April 2020 by Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission</a>

Advertisement

‘See You On the Other Side’ was an intensely collaborative effort from Thomas, who noted 20 people contributed to its recording.

The title track alone features Frente’s Angie Hart, Nick Barker, Vikki Thorn of The Waifs, Darren Hanlon and many more. A full list of collaborators was not published. Thomas also directed any proceeds from the title track’s sale prior to the release of the album to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

‘Mint Condition’ premiered ahead of the album’s release in a new online drama series of the same name about Melbourne record stores.

Mick Thomas and The Roving Commission will launch ‘See You On The Other Side’ with a livestream performance on June 21 from Memo Music Hall, hosted by Rockwiz’s Brian Nankervis.

The tracklist of Mick Thomas and The Roving Commission’s ‘See You On The Other Side’ is:

1. ‘See You When I’m Looking at You’ (radio edit)

2. ‘Rainbows and Bears’

3. ‘Round 14 2009’

4. ‘I Heard Sally Singing’

5. ‘Ghost Train to Mernda’

6. ‘Mint Condition’

7. ‘See You When I’m Looking at You’ (full version)