Mick Turner and Helen Franzmann share new Mess Esque song ‘Sweetspot’

Mess Esque, the duo of Helen Franzmann (aka McKisko) and The Dirty Three‘s Mick Turner, have shared a new single, ‘Sweetspot’.

Clocking in at just under eight minutes, ‘Sweetspot’ is a slow-burner that sees Franzmann singing above a swirling bed of guitars and synths. Turner has called it “a soul song done by antipodean indie honkies.”

‘Sweetspot’ arrives alongside a video directed by Charlie Hillhouse that mirrors the meditative, abstract qualities of the song itself. Watch that below:

“The song was about artists wanting to be in flow at first. The Sweetspot. I started setting an alarm at 2am and rising to write and record. Often I’d write down any dreams straight away into a book beside my bed,” Franzmann explained in an accompanying statement.

“I was talking and thinking about dreams a lot at the time. Thinking about subconscious messaging and the things I suppress. There’s a line in the background where I sing ‘nobody wants to hear of my dreams’. Then I sent Mick another line ‘finally‘ at the end. Guess I felt like he was listening on some level, through these songs.

“Pieces of my actual dream notes have been meshed in through the song. The ‘show me and I’ll show you‘ was a message to Mick – this was one of the first songs we wrote together so it was all pretty weird and magical. We created a portal between my room and his studio with this record. I’d send something to him, he’d send something to me, back and forth, back and forth… until we were happy.”

‘Sweetspot’ is lifted from the duo’s forthcoming self-titled album, set to arrive on October 22 via Milk!.