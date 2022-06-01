Micra announce ‘5th Room’ EP, drop single ‘Doesn’t Mean A Thing’

Dream-pop duo Micra have announced the release of an EP, dubbed ‘5th Room’, serving as the second release in a trilogy being put out by the band.

From it, the pair released a new single, ‘Doesn’t Mean A Thing’, today (June 1). It’s another woozy look into the sonic workings of the genre-bending outfit, and was written and produced alongside Chris Collins (Middle Kids, Skeggs).

Watch the euphoric and fuzzy visualiser for ‘Doesn’t Mean A Thing’ below:

Micra singer-guitarist Ivana Kafedjiyska referred to ‘Doesn’t Mean A Thing’ as “a stream of consciousness song” in a press release. “[It] captures that out of body and almost disconnected feeling you get when you deny the reality of something that really affects you,” she said. “We wanted it to feel like you were a part of that internal process.”

The new single follows the release of ‘Headroom’, which marked the first taste of the forthcoming ‘5th Room’.

The pair’s second EP, ‘5th Room’ is set for release next month. “The ‘5th Room’ EP feels like a more focused body of music than our last EP,” said Micra’s guitarist/producer, Robbie Cain. “It has less moments that are intense and hard hitting. I think overall it feels softer but more direct.

“Most of the songs are just feel good music with a heavy dose of introspection if you want to dive deep. We are exploring how to do more with less parts and I think that results in something that many people can enjoy.”

‘5th Room’ will come as the second release in a trilogy work, announced by Micra in September 2021. It follows the trilogy’s first instalment, ‘Sunday’, released last December.

From ‘Sunday’ came a handful of singles, including its title track, ‘After Dark’ and ‘Tell Me What You Need’.