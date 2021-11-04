Micra put the “dream” in “dream-pop” with breezy new single ‘Sunday’

Sydney duo Micra have shared an enthralling new track titled ‘Sunday’, landing today as the latest preview of their forthcoming debut EP.

Carried by a spacey mix of fuzzy, reverberant guitars and soaring vocal harmonies, ‘Sunday’ leans heavily into the their dream-pop stylings. The track’s energy picks up in its final passages, with a funky bassline and subtle yet impactful touch of distortion.

In a standout moment toward the end of ‘Sunday’, Ivana Kafedjiyska sings: “I’m keeping you cosy, you’re breathing in easy / I’m kicking and screaming, lend me a free hand.”

Take a look at the visualiser for ‘Sunday’, produced by Madeline Randall with footage shot by Micra themselves, below:

In a press release, Kafedjiyska said that ‘Sunday’ was “like the song of my childhood”. She elaborated: “As a kid I remember thinking, ‘What do people even do on a Sunday?’ and wondering [if I was] the only one feeling like this.

“I started hearing people talk about the Sunday scaries… The cliché is there for a reason, and I did feel this over contemplation of my entire existence. I’ve always been a dreamer so that just became amplified on a Sunday. We’re hoping this song can try to capture those feelings.”

Micra’s guitarist and producer, Robbie Cain, added that ‘Sunday’ was a song Kafedjiyska had written before the pair began making music together. “I think it’s my favourite song we’ve ever made,” he said. “It has such a classic guitar riff and the lyricism is beautiful and relatable. It’s a song that dives into your soul and makes you feel sad right before giving you a strong dose of euphoria.

‘Sunday’ is the second track to be shared from Micra’s debut EP of the same name, following ‘After Dark’ back in September. The four-track release will land on December 2 via Liberation, and will act as the first instalment in a trilogy of EPs each said to represent “a different side to Micra”.

“Over the last few years,” the band said in a joint statement, “we have been constantly creating and refining. Yet we have only presented a small glimpse into our musical world so far. From songs that came together quickly in one day, to songs that we have spent years tinkering with, each EP is a different exploration of sonics and moods.”