Micra share entrancing new single ‘Under My Skin’

Sydney dream-pop duo Micra have shared a new single, ‘Under My Skin’, marking their second single of the year.

Micra is comprised of Australian guitarist-producer Robbie Cain and Bulgarian singer-guitarist Ivana Kafedjiyska, who met by chance at an Unknown Mortal Orchestra concert. The pair proceeded to form Micra after spending months jamming in a friend’s basement in Sydney.

To coincide with the single launch, the band have also released an accompanying music video, directed by Jess Wong and co-produced by Chris Collins and Micra. The hazy visual sees the band exploring a desert landscape under a setting sun. Watch it below:

In a statement, the band describe ‘Under My Skin’ as an exploration of “learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable”.

“It’s the realisation that everything that you feel happens under the skin (and) the fixation of time passing, which I tend to focus on a little too much,” said Kafedjiyska.

“All these discomforts and thoughts are intimate sensations under the skin. Sometimes you have to sit in a feeling and let go only by letting it in.”

‘Under My Skin’ follows the band’s recent single ‘Chemical Freedom’ and 2019’s ‘Fuzz Captain’. The band have released five singles in total so far.

Micra have previously shared the stage with Tyler, The Creator and RÜFÜS DU SOL at Beyond The Valley, as well as recent support slots for Lime Cordiale on their national tour.