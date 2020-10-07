Mid City release new single ‘Liar Liar’, announce details of new EP

Melbourne rock outfit Mid City are back with a new single, ‘Liar Liar’.

With an anthemic chorus and indie-rock sensibilities, ‘Liar Liar’ boasts a big energy. It’s the second time MID CITY have had one of their songs produced by Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson.

In a press release, lead vocalist Joel Griffiths spoke on the song’s inception, saying, “What started out as a beast of an instrumental, ‘Liar Liar’ took its final form when I forced myself out of town to a kitch-as-hell 1950’s caravan out past the Dandenongs.

“It was here, as the valley filled with heavy smoke haze, that I put pen to paper and conjured the demons needed to match melody with meaning.”

Listen to ‘Liar Liar’ below:

‘Liar Liar’ follows the March release of ‘Forget It’, a song Griffith explained was “inspired by a case of gaslighting long after the relationship in question was over”.

“This song is as much me shaking myself by the shoulders as it is, hopefully, a story to help others.”

Both singles are taken from the group’s forthcoming EP, ‘Wishing For The Best’, whose release date is yet to be announced. The EP is set to be the follow-up to MID CITY’S debut EP ‘Die Waiting’, released in April 2019.