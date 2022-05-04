Mid City share stomping new single ‘Choc Mint’, east coast tour dates

Mid City have returned with a lively new single titled ‘Choc Mint’, announcing with it a trio of tour dates along the east coast for this July.

Marking their first new material since December 2020 – when the Melbourne indie rockers released their second EP, ‘Wishing For The Best’ – it’s an energised and animated return shining with punky, headstrong vocal hooks, belting drums and a soaring guitar solo in the track’s middle.

Mid City split recording between two studios – The Aviary, run by the band’s guitarist Ben Woodmason and bassist James Campbell, and the home studio of Press Club guitarist Greg Rietwyk. They co-produced the track with Rietwyk, while Hope D and Violent Soho collaborator Matthew Gray handled the final master.

Have a listen to ‘Choc Mint’ below:

In a press release, Mid City explained that ‘Choc Mint’ was written primarily with their live set in mind, aiming to deliver something upbeat and exciting for both new and longtime fans, without overthinking the minutia of its genesis. They explained: “Our entire existence as a band is about getting people to uncross their arms at gigs.

“There’s enough terrible stuff going on in the world without a bunch of relatively fortunate dudes in a band making people feel worse about themselves or disappearing up their collective musical butts trying to be the saviours of music as we know it. We wanna write fast songs with big choruses that make other things in your life feel less shit.”

‘Choc Mint’ is the first of many new songs Mid City will release in 2022, with the band confirming it will appear on their as-yet-untitled debut album. Though they’re keeping tight-lipped on details for the record itself, it’s expected to be released sometime before the years end.

Fans will be able to hear new songs debuted live this July, with a three-date run along the east coast also announced today. It’ll start with a hometown show at the Workers Club on Saturday July 2, before they take to The Chippo in Sydney on Friday July 15, and The Greaser in Brisbane the following night (July 16). Tickets the for Melbourne and Sydney shows are available here and here, respectively, while entry to the Greaser gig will be free.

On their grand return to the stage, Mid City said: “It goes without saying that touring again after two years of sitting still means everything to every band. For us, we feel time off the road has only improved the quality of our songwriting and what we will be again as a live band. We value it more than ever now and can’t wait to inspire a bit of joyful chaos across the globe again.”

Mid City’s ‘Choc Mint’ tour dates are:

JULY

Saturday 2 – Melbourne, Workers Club

Friday 15 – Sydney, The Chippo

Saturday 16 – Brisbane, The Greaser